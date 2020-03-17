Diocese of Austin suspends all public masses

The Diocese of Austin is suspending all public masses and liturgies, effective immediately.

Most Reverend Joe S. Vasquez, the Bishop of Austin, sent a letter to churches Tuesday. In it, he writes that priests can offer daily and Sunday Masses privately in sanctuaries. Churches may also use social media to stay connected to parishioners.

Bishop Vasquez also asked that local churches maintain day-to-day operations, with reduced staff if necessary.

He offered the following directives:

• All parishes will celebrate a private daily Mass in the main sanctuary for the spiritual well-being of the community. A private Mass is not open to the public and may be attended by a small number of liturgical ministers. If a parish has a mission church, I ask that a private Mass be celebrated in that sanctuary at least weekly.

• Parishes are encouraged to develop various ways of building spiritual community through social media and small Christian groups.

• All Confirmation Masses will be rescheduled at a later time.

• Funerals and weddings will be celebrated privately with only close family and friends in attendance, following the limitations in any county or city order.

• Parish churches will remain open during normal hours for private prayer and devotionals.

• All communal penance services in parishes are canceled. However, priests will continue to offer the Sacrament of Penance according to the parish’s regularly scheduled reconciliation times, observing public health advisories regarding social distancing.

• Priests should remain available for the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, observing public health advisories regarding social distancing.

• Because public Masses are being suspended, homebound ministry with holy Communion is also suspended. Clergy should use prudential judgment in bringing holy Communion to those who are gravely ill.

• No private Masses should be celebrated in homes.

• Parish offices should keep normal business hours with essential staff, observing public health advisories regarding social distancing.

• Parish ministries may continue, observing public health advisories regarding social distancing. Pastors are asked to make prudential judgment in these matters.

• Religious Education programs should follow the local school district closures.

• Catholic schools should follow the directives of the Superintendent of Catholic Schools.

• Parishes with perpetual adoration are encouraged to observe public health advisories, while ensuring that there are no times when the Eucharist is left alone.