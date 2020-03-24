Disaster declaration extended for both cities

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Bryan City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday, where they decided to extend the disaster declaration.
This change followed suit to College Station city council, extending their disaster declaration.
“We also increased our city manager spending authority to $100,000 during this emergency declaration time,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.
Before this change, that fund was at $50,000.
Mayor Nelson said the state of disaster will be extended indefinitely until it is rescinded.