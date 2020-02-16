Discount retail store moving into old Toys R Us building in College Station

New signage is confirming what's next for the old Toys "R" Us building near Post Oak Mall in College Station.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is moving into the building on Harvey Road but it's unclear when it is scheduled to be open.

The company currently has locations in Nacogdoches, Benbrook, Mesquite, and Lewisville. Another is planned for Waco.

Click here to learn more about the company and to see the products that are offered.

According to its webpage, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.