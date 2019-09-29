Dismembered body found in freezer of Dallas apartment; man arrested

A man is accused of keeping a body in a freezer for over a year.

Authorities are charging Marcelino Menchaca Jr. with abuse of a corpse.

Police say Menchaca was taken to the hospital earlier this month after reportedly trying to commit suicide.

He was evicted that same day. That's when cleaners discovered the body.

Menchaca reportedly told police he found the body at a hotel last November, dismembered it using a saw and took it back to his apartment for storage.

They also found a debit card belonging to Geoffrey Lyman Lea, a husband and father who has been missing since last September.

According to media reports, Menchaca admitted to using Lea’s debit card for several months.

It is still unclear how Lea died.

Menchaca’s bail was set at $25,000. It is unclear how he is pleading or if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.