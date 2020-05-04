Disney+ debuts ‘Mandalorian’ documentary series for Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans have a reason to celebrate Monday.

Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part documentary series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" on May 4, known by fans as Star Wars Day. (Source: Disney+/CNN)

That’s because it’s Star Wars Day, which falls every year on May 4, or “May the Fourth,” a play on the famous line: “May the Force be with you.”

Events will be limited this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part documentary series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular series “The Mandalorian” was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

After its May 4 premiere, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.

The latest film in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” will also be available for streaming on Disney+ on Star Wars Day.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.