Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July

Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after what will be a four-month closure due to the coronavirus.

The company said Wednesday the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17 and a nearby Disney-themed shopping area on July 9.

Advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, won’t return immediately.

The plan to reopen the parks, which have been closed since March 14, is still pending government approval.