District 17 Republican candidates narrowed down

Super Tuesday was a busy day in the Brazos Valley. Many exercised their right to vote and their voices were heard, including those for the next District 17 congressional representative.

KBTX traveled District 17 to be with the congressional candidates as results came in. For the Republican candidates, Pete Sessions and Renee Swann pulled ahead at the beginning followed by George Hindman.

Haley Vyrostek was in Waco at Sessions' watch party.

When asked about the early voting numbers from Brazos County, Sessions said, "There was a lot of money spent this weekend by candidates, we were not one of them. I think we had a lot of yard signs."

Also in Waco, Fallon Appleton was at Swann's watch party. Appleton spoke to a Swann supporter.

"I think the mood is very upbeat. I think everyone feels very good about Renee finishing in the top two," said the supporter when asked about the mood of the party.

Mekena Rodriguez was with Hindman in Pflugerville for his watch party. Hindman spoke about heading to polling stations all across the district with his team.

"I really want to thank all of the voters out there, particularly the conservative voters and the grassroots victory group. I want to thank them for their support and try to make this process an even-handed and I want to thank the other candidates for running a good race," Hindman said.

The run-off election will take place on May 26 and will decide which Republican candidate will be the nominee for Congressional District 17.

