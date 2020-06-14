District 17 runoff candidates answer your questions at KBTX forum

Ahead of the July 14 runoff elections for the U.S House District 17 seat, the four remaining candidates looking to fill Bill Flores' seat in congress faced-off Saturday night at the KBTX/KWTX District 17 Candidate Forum.

To help voters learn more about the candidates before heading to the polls, KBTX's Karla Castillo and KWTX's Tara Mergener presented them with a series of questions ranging from the Texas High-Speed Rail Project to racial inequality in America.

David Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy, who are competing for the Democratic nomination, were asked about our nation's ongoing recovery from COVID-19.

Tara Mergener asked, "What specifically should we, at the federal level, do to prepare for another wave of cases or the next pandemic?"

Jaramillo responded, "We need to make sure test kits are available and we have the results come back at a decent time instead of having to wait a week or so. Now, I understand the need to open things back up and kids need to go back to school, but we also need to make sure everybody in our district and our nation is safe."

Rick Kennedy answered, "We have to stand up a public-health capability, an integrated national public health capability that we can stand up quickly when a new virus or new pandemic hits so that we're not scrambling at the last second to put an ad-hoc test, trace, and isolate capability test in place."

After the Democratic candidates were questioned, Republican runoff candidates Pete Sessions and Renee Swan had their turn to discuss their views.

Karla Castillo asked the candidates about racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"If you could address the country tonight to try to assuage the anger and ease the tensions after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, what would you say?" said Castillo.

Pete Sessions replied, "The first thing I would say is that George Floyd should not have been harmed or killed. I wish you were alive today. I disagree with what has happened in this country and we've got to correct it, but it's got to be done through dialogue and peaceful opportunity to address each other."

Renee Swann said, "George Floyd's death was a travesty and the people guilty of that death should be held accountable for it. We as a people need to join together and understand that our black community does suffer deep pain. We need to have open discussions so that we can understand that the best way to serve one another when times are dark is to bring light, light into a conversation that is based in love."

The candidates were also asked about the wall being built at the U.S/Mexico border, mail-in voting, rural healthcare, COVID-19, racial injustice, and several other topics.

The candidates were also given the opportunity to ask their opponent one question.

Early voting runs from June 29 to July 10. This period has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas' runoff elections will be held on July 14. Whoever wins will become the Democratic and Republican primary candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 3 general election.

The entire forum can be viewed on the KBTX Facebook

or in the attachment below.