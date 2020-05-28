The Dixie Chicken begins rebuilding after roof collapse

The Dixie Chicken's rebuilding efforts are already underway after a massive storm caused part of their roof to collapse Wednesday evening.

Building inspectors with the city of College Station worked with the restaurant owners Thursday to assess the damage, work to figure out more information about how the roof collapsed, and determine if the rest of the building is safe.

We spoke with College Station Building Official, Brian Binford on what their plan is going forward with the Dixie Chicken.

"Make it safe so the workers can get in there. Then we'll establish what the issue is and how prevalent that issue is," said Binford.

Binford says they're also working to figure out if the area where the roof collapsed is the only affected area.

"What we need to do, if possible to make it safe, is to isolate that area if that’s the only impacted area and allow them to use the rest of the space. So best-case scenario, that’s the only area that’s impacted and we'll formulate a plan on how to address that and work with the owners, work with our Fire Marshal’s office, as well as the engineers and contractors," said Binford.

Adam Drake, the marketing director for Dixie Chicken Inc., says they're working to reopen their doors once everything is safe.

"We're wanting to make sure that things are stabilized so that we can open up as soon as possible, but we’re not going to do that unless it is absolutely 100% safe. We want to make sure our employees who are coming in to work, and we want to make sure whoever’s coming in to enjoy a Freddy burger and a cold beer is 100% safe," said Drake.

All day Thursday, people were also in and out of the building clearing the debris. One person who came in to help was Michael Olmos. He says he witnessed the roof collapse Wednesday night.

"It was pretty surreal because it took me a second to believe what was actually going on because I’ve been here so many times and seeing it just collapse, that was pretty crazy to me," said Olmos.

Though he witnessed the damage firsthand, he's optimistic about the future of the Chicken.

"I think the Chicken will survive. It will definitely recover. Nothing's going to stop the Chicken from opening back up," said Olmos. "I'm looking forward to seeing how they're going to fix what's broken and make it even better."

Both Olmos and Drake believe this experience has brought Aggies together.

"That love has definitely shown over the last day or so with people buying stuff from our online store, or wanting to do whatever they can to support the Dixie Chicken because it’s home away from home for a lot of people and it's just something that's very inspiring," said Drake.

"It really brought Aggies together again. It’s just another great example of the Aggie community we have, the Aggie network," said Olmos.

Many people have asked about the rattlesnake that calls the Dixie Chicken home. We asked Drake how she is and where she is.

"Sneaky Snake was perfectly fine and her enclosure ended up getting taken home to our snake wrangler. So she’s living a very good life right now and we’re looking forward to having her back home," said Drake.

