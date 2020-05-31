Dixie Chicken warns of scammers asking for money, selling shirts

The Dixie Chicken says an email going around asking for donations and selling t-shirts is a scam unaffiliated with the historic establishment.

According to a tweet, the fundraiser 'Dixie Chicken Strong' through GoFundMe is the only spot designated for helping them with recovery efforts from Wednesday night’s storm.

“We have been made aware of an email being sent to TAMU accounts asking for donations and for a t-shirt fundraiser,” the tweet continued. “At no point have we authorized, or asked anyone to send emails on our behalf.”

The Dixie Chicken opened up Saturday at 11 a.m., two days after the bar announced they were closing due to the roof collapsing from severe weather earlier in the week. As of Sunday afternoon, more than $45,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe.

