Documents reveal new details on former Bryan Assistant Police Chief

The City of Bryan is turning over hundreds of documents on former Bryan Assistant Police Chief Wayland Rawls.

Rawls retired last week after he was arrested in February for misdemeanor assault.

KBTX received more than 500 pages of Wayland Rawl's personnel file after an open records request. The documents include things like his performance and evaluations as well as comments other officers made about him.

He received lots of praise from various departments and organizations. In the past, he served on the SWAT team and undercover work on narcotics cases. He also had multiple levels of training and certifications.

In November 1999 he was given a citation for performing at an exceptional level.

While he received great performance evaluations, police documents show he was so confident some of his peers considered him to have a level of arrogance and was not open to the ideas of others.

He joined the Bryan Police Department in 1996 as a Probationary Officer. He worked his way up from Officer to Sergeant to Lieutenant. In October 2007, he was promoted to an Assistant Chief.

As of last October, he was making nearly $125,000 a year. He also will get to keep his pension and retirement benefits according to Bryan Police. The criminal case against him is still being handled by the Brazos County Attorney's office.

Rawls is accused of punching another man several times at a school fundraising event in Bryan last month.