Annual wiener dog fundraiser held in College Station

Wienerspiel's annual fundraiser event is happening September 27-29 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station.

Families and their furry friends Saturday afternoon watched as wiener dogs and wanna-be wiener dogs went nose-to-nose to help raise money for non-profits who help homeless, unwanted, and neglected animals. The event also costumes contests in different categories and vendors on site.

Sunday is the final day of the fundraiser event. Races begin at 1 pm.

Registration is $30 for races and $15 for costume contests. Public attendance at the event is free.

For more information, visit wienerspiel.org.