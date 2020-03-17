Dollar General dedicating first hour of operation to seniors only

Starting today, Dollar General is dedicating its first hour of operations to senior customers only.

The company is calling it the Senior Hour of Encouragement. They are doing it to help the most vulnerable stay safe from COVID-19.

This will help them get the supplies they need without dealing with the large crowds. Shoppers say this is important because other stores are running low on items, making it hard for them to find what they need.

“I went to Walmart yesterday at 5 in the morning yesterday and there was nothing. By the time I got into the store, they were all gone,” said Bryan resident Estella Castillo.

Other residents say they know times are tough right now, but they’re keeping the faith.

“The shelves were empty yesterday and I could tell people were real irritated because there was nothing there…but I know, whatever happens, God is going to take care of us,” said Bryan resident Sharon Brooks.

Dollar General opens at 8 a.m. and the store says they are closing an hour earlier each day to help employees clean and re-stock the shelves.

