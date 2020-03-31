Domestic violence numbers could rise due to shelter-in-place order

Due to COVID-19, schools have closed and employees are asked to work from home. While this might be a difficult time for some, it's especially challenging for victims of domestic violence.

In a time when everyone is encouraged to stay at home, Jessica Escue with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office says domestic violence numbers could go up.

"The tensions in the home are likely to be high in the home and that can be a breeding ground when you already have abusive relationships for an abusive episode happen," said Escue.

While a victim may feel trapped, there are people they can turn to, even during the shelter-in-place order.

"When you have domestic violence going on in the home with the adults, the victim in the domestic violence relationship may not have an escape because so many things are shut down. We are lucky here in the Brazos Valley that many of the resources that domestic violence and child abuse victims have are still open," said Escue.

She recommends reaching out to hospitals, law enforcement, the DA's office and social services like Twin City Mission.

"You can still get a forensic exam, get medical treatment at Baylor Scott and White, you can still reach out to Twin City Mission domestic violence services, you can reach out to our office and obviously still reach out to law enforcement, and we still are responding to those cases and are still protecting victims," said Escue.

Corin Tschoepe with Twin City Mission says they're offering safety planning over the phone.

"Where are safe places in at home that you could go if something happens, preparing your neighbors if you need help like having a signal with them or preparing your children like 'if something happens, this is what I want you to do, this is how you call for help," said Tschoepe.

For those who don't feel safe making a call, there's an online and texting option as well.

"There's also resources you can do that through online chat or a text message through the National Domestic Violence Hotline as well as loveisrespect, so even if you can’t talk, if you’re able to type something in on your phone or on your computer you might be able to get your help that you need that way," said Tschoepe.

Escue recommends that if you suspect a close friend or family member is in a domestic violence relationship, especially during this time, to maintain contact with them.

"One of the biggest weapons an abuser has in keeping a victim from reaching out is that isolation. The victim feeling like they don’t have anyone they can talk to and don’t have anyone they can turn to, so we would encourage that," said Escue.

For a list of domestic violence resources, please visit the related links section.