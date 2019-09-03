Dorain, Fernand, Eight; 3 active tropical systems in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecasts on a hurricane, tropical storm, and tropical depression Tuesday evening.

DORIAN

Tuesday found Hurricane Dorian weakening to a strong Category 2 storm with winds sustained up to 110mph. Even with the forecast for Dorian's center to remain just east of the United States Coast, damaging winds were starting to lash Eastern Florida Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane-force winds extend 60 miles out from the center of Dorian, tropical-storm-force wind extends 175 miles outward.

FERNAND

As of 1pm Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center named the next named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

With winds just 1mph over the required speed, Tropical Storm Fernand joined the Atlantic basin with a sustained wind of 40mph. High pressure over Texas and the Western United States will steer Fernand into Northeast Mexico late Wednesday afternoon or early evening. 6" to 12" of rain is possible there, with localized 15"+ totals. South Texas could receive 2" to 4" of beneficial rainfall from this tropical system.

No direct impacts are expected in the Brazos Valley or for the Upper Texas Coast. At most, higher tides and possible rip currents along the coast, along with scattered high clouds drifting overhead through Wednesday.

EIGHT

As of 4pm Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center started issuing forecasts on Tropical Depression Eight in the far East Atlantic. If rain and thunderstorm activity increase, this could quickly become Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

As of the first forecast, this will remain a tropical system over the open waters of the Atlantic through the weekend.

It is worth noting, there are two other areas of interest being monitored for possible tropical development. One is located near Bermuda with a 50% chance for development over the next 2 to 5 days. Another is an expected tropical wave that will roll off the West Coast of Africa. It holds a high, 70% chance for development over the next 5 days.