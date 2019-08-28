Dorian strengthens into a hurricane

Hurricane Dorian has formed near St Thomas and the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico.

Dorian is forecast to eventually move back into the open Atlantic, east of the Bahamas. Models differ on the solution after that point, but the National Hurricane Center forecast has the potential for Dorian to be a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or higher) as it approaches the US East Coast.

As of right now, Dorian is NOT expected to impact Texas.