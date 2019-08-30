Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane

As of 7:30pm Friday, Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicated that Dorian strengthened to a Category 4 storm.

According to a special bulletin released by the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is now an extremely dangerous hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130mph.

UPDATE: As of 10pm, Dorain's sustained wind had increased to 140mph

Dorian is expected to remain over open water in the Atlantic where it is expected to continue to strengthen through the Labor Day Weekend.

All of Florida has been placed under a state of emergency as they brace not only for Dorian's arrival, but for lasting hurricane impacts through -- at least -- the first half of the upcoming week.

Only eight hurricanes on record have reached Florida with 140mph+ winds. Those include:

• 199 Florida Keys Hurricane: 150mph

• 1926 Great Miami Hurricane: 145mph

• 1928 Lake Okeechobee Hurricane: 145mph

• 1935 Labor Day Hurricane: 185mph

• 1960 Hurricane Donna: 145mph

• 1992 Hurricane Andrew: 165 mph

• 2004 Hurricane Charley: 150mph

• 2018 Hurricane Michael: 160 mph