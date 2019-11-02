Double shooting suspect turns himself into authorities; released on bond

The man suspected of gunning down two young Bryan residents on Friday surrendered to law enforcement early Saturday morning, KBTX has confirmed.

Tyrone Franklin, 39, of Bryan turned himself into at the Brazos County Detention Center, according to Bryan Police spokeswoman Kelley McKethan.

He's charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Online jail records show Franklin was released on a $100,000 bond.

Police suspect Franklin knew at least one of the two people who were shot at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Dale Street.

Investigators say the gunman was driving by and opened fire into the victim's vehicle. Both victims, a 17-year-old male, and a 22-year-old female were taken to separate hospitals. At last check their conditions were stable.

A motive for the attack is unknown at this time, but police believe the victims were specifically targeted by the gunman.