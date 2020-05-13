Down Syndrome Association of BV gets help from COVID-19 relief fund

The Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley will continue its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to financial support from the community.

They're one of many organizations benefiting from the third phase of United Way of the Brazos Valley's COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

DSABV Executive Director Melisa Spradlin says receiving this grant shows the Brazos Valley cares about helping those with disabilities.

The organization faced a major setback in March when they had to postpone their annual gala due to the pandemic. Spradlin says the money raised from the gala accounts for half of the organization's annual budget.

At this point, they're not certain if they can host their other major fundraiser, Buddy Walk, in October.

For weeks, they weren't sure how they would operate, but with the help of this grant, they'll be able to pay their staff and continue to provide support and education for families and individuals with down syndrome.

"We are going to be able to keep answering the phone when a new family calls when a mom calls and says 'I just had a baby with down syndrome. I don't know what to do. I wasn't expecting this. can you help me?' We will be able to say 'yes, here are the things you should think about, here's how we can help you. Let me get you in touch with other families who have walked this journey before you,'" said Spradlin.

She says if authorities allow, they'll also be able to host their summer education programs and socials.

