Downtown Bryan Family Festifall this weekend

Downtown Bryan is going to be a lot of fun this weekend as they host Family Festifall.

On Saturday, November 9, children and their families can experience hands-on visual, literary, science, agriculture and performing arts activities in Downtown Bryan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event will also have local community organizations and businesses providing learning opportunities and performances. Members of KBTX will also be on hand for the day.

