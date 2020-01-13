Restaurant Week kicks off in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Seventeen restaurants in Downtown Bryan will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner specials throughout Restaurant Week. It starts Monday, January 13 and runs through Sunday, January 19.
This marks Downtown Bryan's second restaurant week. Things went so well last year that even more restaurants decided to participate.
All restaurant week specials are for dine-in only. Ask your server for more details about the specials. No tickets are required.
Participating Restaurants:
3rd on Main Kitchen
All The King's Men
Bavarian Brauhaus
Caffe Capri
Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant
The Chocolate Gallery
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company
Kolache Capital Bakery
The Kyle House
Madden's Casual Gourmet
Margie's Bar & Grill
Mr. G's Pizzeria
Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine
The Proudest Monkey
Ronin Farm & Restaurant
RX Pizza
Taco Crave
The Village Cafe