Restaurant Week kicks off in Downtown Bryan

Seventeen restaurants in Downtown Bryan will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner specials throughout Restaurant Week. It starts Monday, January 13 and runs through Sunday, January 19.

This marks Downtown Bryan's second restaurant week. Things went so well last year that even more restaurants decided to participate.

All restaurant week specials are for dine-in only. Ask your server for more details about the specials. No tickets are required.

Participating Restaurants:

3rd on Main Kitchen

All The King's Men

Bavarian Brauhaus

Caffe Capri

Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

The Chocolate Gallery

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company

Kolache Capital Bakery

The Kyle House

Madden's Casual Gourmet

Margie's Bar & Grill

Mr. G's Pizzeria

Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine

The Proudest Monkey

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

RX Pizza

Taco Crave

The Village Cafe

