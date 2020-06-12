Live in Downtown Bryan: Ronin and Burr’s Unfinished Furniture are open for business

In the summer of 2019, the Summer Sunset Series Showcase featured live performances from Brazos Valley bands at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan.

This year, the showcase is coming to its most convenient location yet: your home. Because of COVID-19 concerns, plans have shifted to a live-streamed concert on the second and fourth Fridays of June and July. You can watch the concert at 7:00 p.m. on those evenings on the Historic Downtown Bryan, TX Facebook page.

However, many retailers, restaurants, bars and more are open for business in Downtown Bryan. On the June 12 First News at Four live from Downtown Bryan, Ronin and Burr’s Unfinished Furniture were highlighted.

Find out more about Ronin, a farm-to-table restaurant, here.

Find out more about Burr’s Unfinished Furniture and their real-wood, hyperlocal products here.

See the video player above for conversations with both business owners.