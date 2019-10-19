Downtown Bryan hosts 7th annual Zombie Pub Crawl

The Downtown Bryan Association held its 7th annual Zombie Pub Crawl Saturday night.

The night included a map of 16 participating bars and restaurants around Downtown Bryan that participated. Each location made a specialty drink to fit the theme, such as “bloody sangria”.

Tickets could be purchased before the event but were also sold at the entrance to the Palace Theater for $5.

Katelyn Brown, the Event Coordinator for the Downtown Bryan Association says Saturday’s event is just another great way to get people to see what the downtown area has to offer.

“It's also a great opportunity for people to get festive and dress up,” said Brown. “You know, sometimes you kind of grow out of the dressing up aspect of Halloween, but this is a great way to bring it back. Who doesn't want to be a zombie?”

After checking in, guests also had the chance to visit the “zombie station” to get their makeup done to look like they just walked right out of a cemetery.

