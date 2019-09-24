Downtown Bryan quiet zone, tax rate discussed at city council meeting

The Downtown Bryan Railroad Quiet Zone and the tax rate for the 2020 fiscal year were some of the topics discussed at Tuesday night's Bryan City Council meeting.

The city council approved the property tax rate for the 2020 fiscal year, which is of $0.629990 per $100 valuation.

The council tonight also agreed to put $4 million toward the design and construction of the Downtown Bryan Railroad Quiet Zone. This includes the installation of certain railroad crossing safety equipment and other traffic control devices. The goal of the project is to restrict the use of train horns within the quiet zone limits 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We're excited about that. To really grow the economy in downtown, we're going to need the horns to not be laid down for thirty seconds across our numerous intersections. So we're looking forward to seeing that quiet zone implemented, and we're going to fund that" said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

That $4 million is also being used to extend the term of the zone until 2041 to cover the payments for the quiet zone.