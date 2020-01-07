Downtown Hearne continues to see new development

In the past two months, five new businesses have opened in downtown Hearne. It's all part of the city's plan to revitalize the downtown area.

The new businesses include a Hearne Family Dentistry, K&J Unique Finds, Tammy Kay's Boutique, the headquarters for the Republican and Democratic parties in Robertson County, and V's Servant Heart Home Care Service.

"We're super excited and we can't wait to keep on doing more so that we can see this downtown become our vision as being a bustling, almost like Bryan. We've really enjoyed what they've done with their downtown and we've taken some of their best practices and we're trying to apply them here," said John Naron, Hearne City Manager.

The city is offering grants to business owners where they can get money for new paint jobs, improved awnings, and updated signage.