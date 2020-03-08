Downtown Navasota celebrates Texas Independence with annual Birthday Bash

Downtown Navasota hosted its annual Texas Birthday Bash Saturday, celebrating Texas’ independence.

On March 2, 1836, the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed. Saturday, hundreds came out to downtown Navasota to celebrate Texas history.

Madison Brooks helped organize the event and says that it’s a great way to celebrate the history that hits so close to home.

"We have so much Texas history here in Navasota with Washington on the Brazos our Frank Hamer statue, just everything we have in this area is just so important to our history specifically,” said Brooks.

Suzan Sechelski says you can’t celebrate Texas without some BBQ. Sechelski works at Waller County Line BBQ and says it is always exciting to come back to her hometown every year and see how much the city has grown.

"To see how much they have restored some of the original buildings, like the new city hall, there has just been a lot of improvement in Navasota,” said Sechelski.

Families were able to meet baby goats and a llama at a petting zoo, and get their faces painted; bringing Texans together to celebrate what made our great state the way it is today.

"The birthday bash started out small and it has grown, and everyone knows about the birthday bash! And for it to happen in Navasota, Texas, that's pretty cool,” Sechelski said.

