Dozens of cars stream by for senior community parade

Even though the state is beginning to reopen, it's not happening all at once. That's why residents at the Parc at Traditions senior living community got a special treat Friday.

Dozens of cars filled with family and friends streamed through the parking lot. Many residents waved from their patios, but others came out to watch from the sidewalk.

R.B. McDonald has family in town, and two of his daughters participated in the parade. He says the festivities were a very welcome change of pace.

"The rooms get pretty small after a few days, you know?" said McDonald. "All you can do there is sleep and eat, and it's beginning to tell on me."

The Parc at Traditions staff say they have been taking many precautions, and so far, they have not had any confirmed COVID-19 cases.