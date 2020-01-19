Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. events across Bryan/College Station

Several groups across Bryan/College Station are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with different events.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March & Program

On Monday, January 20, the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March & Program. The march will begin at 10 A.M. at the Sadi Thomas Park in Bryan and will end at Kemp Elementary.

After the march, there will be a program at the school, which includes a speech from Dr. Mia Moody-Rameriz.

Winners of the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority MLK Essay and Art contest will be announced at the walk and program, as well.

The event is free to the public.

Hearing from MLK: Faithfulness to the Gospel in a Racialized World

From 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on January 20, Grace Bible Church is hosting a “talk about how the gospel leads us to peace and racial reconciliation in the body of Christ,” according to the Grace Bible Church website.

The talk will be held at the Grace Bible Church Southwood Campus in the Fellowship Hall.

Dream Works in Action at the Lincoln Recreation Center

The City of College Station is hosting a series for the month of January called Dream Works in Action. The series includes four different events that are open to all age groups and are designed to “reignite Dr. King’s aspirations of keeping the dream alive,” according to the City of College Station. Below are the remaining events in the series.

Community Bible Study

The bible studies are held on each Wednesday during the month of January from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Different pastors from across the community lead the Bible studies, which will focus on peace, love, and unity, according to the City of College Station.

Dates and Themes of the Bible Study:

Jan. 8 • “Sustain Hope,” by Pastor A. C. Clark, III

Jan. 15 • “Love Your Enemies,” by Pastor Sam Hill

Jan. 22 • “Work for Equality & Justice,” by Pastor Eleanor Colvin & Donna Renfro

Jan. 29 • “Build the Beloved Community,” by Pastor Dan DeLeon

Career & Job Fair

In partnership with WorkForce Solutions, the City of College Station will be hosting a career and job fair at the Lincoln Center on Thursday, January 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ahead of the career and job fair, two job readiness workshops will be offered on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The first workshop is at 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second workshop is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The workshop will go over resume writing tips and how to best market yourself to employers, according to the City of College Station.

Teen Talk

In an event just designed for teens, the Teen Talk, is an “open forum designed to give teens a safe, judgment-free zone to discuss the issues and topics most important to them. The goal is to bridge generational gaps, encourage open communication, and foster an environment where we are more understanding of others,” according to the City of College Station’s website.

Dustin Kemp from Texas A&M University will be there to facilitate the talks, according to Cheleita Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor. The forum will take place on Thursday, January 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free pizza and beverages will be provided to those in attendance, according to Johnson.

For more information on all the organizations hosting Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Jr. events, see the related links section.