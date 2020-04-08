Drainage work nearing completion on Highway 6 in Calvert

After nearly ten years of flooding issues, drivers should see improvements along Highway 6 in Calvert.

The city and the Texas Department of Transportation are working to remedy a drainage problem along the main drag through town. For years, whenever heavy rains would move through, Highway 6 would flood. Water would pool along the highway and flood into nearby businesses.

On March 24, work began to address that. Workers with Big Creek Construction have almost finished the new drainage systems. They tell KBTX they hope to pour concrete Thursday, depending on the weather.

"What they've done is they've come in and removed and replaced the existing cross drainage structures under State Highway 6 at Barton and at Mitchell Streets in order to improve the drainage," explained Bob Colwell with the TxDOT Bryan District.

"The Texas Highway Department they've done a great job in getting funded and in getting it started," said Calvert resident Allen Wiese. His family has owned a former Texaco Building for decades. During heavy rains, water would flood his parking lot right outside the front door.

In February 2018, KBTX talked to him about flooding problems right outside.

"You got the project I believe started for us when we had the interview a couple years back," said Wiese. "It would get in where the steps are and it was a mess. It would come over to here it would go about halfway to the highway," he said.

"I hate to say it but with this Coronavirus, it's really slowed the traffic down and of course it's been great for the people on closing part of the highway so there hasn't been much traffic so it's worked out," said Wiese.

"If your'e traveling in Calvert as always going through a construction zone please pay attention to the construction signs, watch the workers and slow down," he said.

"It got bad, really bad probably about five years ago and that's how long it's been bad... I just want to thank everybody for getting this thing going," said Wiese.

That project awarded to Big Creek Construction is costing $85,000.

