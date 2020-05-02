Mother-in-law hosts drive-by baby shower for wife of son quarantined on USS Roosevelt

Mia Roberts Moore is 39 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

Meanwhile, her husband Tyler, is a sailor in the Navy on the USS Roosevelt, the ship struck with a COVID-19 outbreak.

With Tyler unable to be home for his son's birth, Mia's mother-in-law had the idea to throw her a drive-by baby shower.

Roberts Moore's friends and family drove decorated cars past her house while honking their horns and shouting words of encouragement. Many also brought shower gifts that they were able to drop off in an empty crib at the edge of the driveway.

Roberts Moore says she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"It's nice having people and family that care and love you enough to be able to do something like that," said Roberts Moore.

The parade lasted for nearly a half-hour and guests were treated to pizza and cupcakes. Roberts Moore also asked that anyone who sees her story keep her husband and, his ship, in their thoughts and prayers.

