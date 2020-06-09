Drive-in fireworks show scheduled for July 4th at Texas A&M RELLIS Campus

Many organizations have been forced to cancel their fireworks shows this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new option is being announced.

The Texas A&M University System says it will host a drive-in style Fourth of July fireworks show at the RELLIS Campus in Bryan.



The free community event will begin at 9 p.m. The parking area will open at 7:30 p.m. to allow guests to park their vehicles.



Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and remain in their vehicles during the show. KBTX will also air the show live for those who are unable to attend in-person.