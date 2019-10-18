Drive-thru clinic lets you get flu shot without leaving car

Baylor Scott & White is offering a drive-thru flu clinic to help even the busiest people get vaccinated this season.

The clinic will be on Saturday, October 19, starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Baylor Scott & White University Drive Clinic in College Station and the Baylor Scott & White Brenham North Park Clinic.

You can get your entire family vaccinated without having to leave your car.

All you need to bring is some form of payment--cash or credit, and insurance. The cost without insurance is $33. You can also print out a consent form in advance to speed up the process.

For more information about the drive-thru clinics or to print a consent form, visit