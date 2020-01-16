Driver arrested after fiery crash in College Station

A driver was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail Thursday morning after a fiery crash on Highway 6 in College Station.

College Station Police say right before 11:00 p.m., a car left the highway and crashed into Burton Creek, just north of University Drive.

Officials say the sedan landed upside down and caught fire. Officers had to pull the driver from the car before it went up in flames.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and authorities say she was placed under arrest.

CSPD says she was intoxicated when the crash happened.