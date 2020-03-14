Driver sent to hospital after pickup truck rolls into front yard

The driver of a pickup truck was sent to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a rollover crash in Brazos County.

The driver of a pickup truck was taken to a hospital following a rollover crash in west Brazos County. Photo by Rusty Surette.

It happened on Jones Road near Turkey Creek.

Brazos County deputies and a DPS Trooper responded to the scene. They say the pickup left the roadway and rolled over into the front yard of a home on Jones Road.

There were no other vehicles involved and the driver of the pickup truck was the only person injured. Details of the injuries were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.