Driver shot on Highway 75 in Walker County

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of driver Sunday night on Highway 75 in New Waverly.

Deputies say the victim’s vehicle was traveling north in the 9200 block of SH 75 around 1:00 p.m. when the suspect began to pass the victim on the highway.

Investigators say that's when the suspect shot at the victim's vehicle two times and then continued northbound on the highway and eventually turned right on to Bulldog Lane.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a small, tan vehicle with possible damage to front bumper.

The victim was transported to Conroe Reginal and was later released with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating and asking for the public’s help with any information related to this crime.

If you have any information you can call the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 936-435-2400.