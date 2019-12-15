Pickup truck strikes fireman's wife at scene of vehicle crash

The wife of a volunteer firefighter in Grimes County was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a driver lost control of his pickup and struck her on Highway 90.

It happened as firefighters were already on the scene of a crash north of Anderson near Marl Lane.

Troopers said the pickup's driver was approaching the scene and swerved off the highway to avoid hitting stopped vehicles.

As the truck left the highway, it hit the victim who was standing near a gate on private property.

"That victim is the wife of one of our firefighters. She was with her husband when he responded in his personal vehicle to the scene of the first accident," said Anderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Kimich.

She's also responsible for quickly shoving a child out of the path of the pickup before she was hit, said the chief.

She has a broken leg and other minor injuries, but none of them are believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday said an incident report did not specify if the pickup's driver was issued a citation or arrested.