Driver transported after rollover crash in Burleson County

One person was transported to the hospital Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Burleson County.

According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver traveling east lost control on Highway 21 in Cooks Point.

DPS says the driver rolled across the westbound lanes of traffic and onto the side of the road.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but later canceled.

DPS says the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause for the crash remains under investigation.