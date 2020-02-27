Drought conditions eliminated for parts of the Brazos Valley

The latest Drought Monitor came out this morning brought big improvements to parts of the Brazos Valley by eliminating drought conditions in some locations. Check out the difference from this week to last:

Severe and Moderate Drought were eliminated from our northern and northeastern counties. The southwestern portions of the area also saw a significant reduction in Severe Drought conditions. Despite the improvements, all of the Brazos Valley still sits below average on rainfall for the year overall.

More chances for rain are in the forecast for early next week, but the bulk of the heavier downpours will likely come after observations are taken Tuesday morning and will not be accounted for in the upcoming Drought Monitor.

