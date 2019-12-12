Drought conditions return to majority of the Brazos Valley

Since July 1st, Bryan-College Station has collected less than 10" of rain officially.

At first glance, the rainfall deficit does not look concerning. For the year, 2019 is only behind on rainfall by 1.96" (as of December 12th). However, this number is skewed with most of the surplus the area has carried this year falling in the first six months.

Since July 1st, the area is officially 7" - 8" behind when it comes to rainfall.

As of Thursday morning, the latest Drought Monitor noted Moderate Drought conditions returning to most of the Brazos Valley. This is a significant increase in coverage from last week's report. Abnormally dry conditions cover the rest of the area, with the exception of East Montgomery and Southwest San Jacinto Counties.

According to a recent forecast issued by NOAA, it would take between 3" to 6" of rain to help remove current drought conditions.

A Burn Ban is in effect for Milam and Robertson Counties until further notice.

Drought Monitor conditions are recorded every Tuesday morning and released at 7am Thursday morning.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.