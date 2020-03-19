Drought having big impacts on parts of the Brazos Valley

While drought conditions have been improving for some across the Brazos Valley especially in our northern counties, the story has been the complete opposite for others across our southwestern counties. You can check out the latest drought monitor here. This is all due to a persistent weather pattern that has been in place since the beginning of 2020.

Check out the rainfall totals since the first of the year. Over at Easterwood Airport only 5.17” of rain has fallen, but it has been noticeably less in Caldwell where totals barely top 3”. It is places like Burleson County and points down towards the south that have missed out on some of the bigger rainmakers this winter and where the drought conditions remain in the Severe to Extreme categories. In fact, Governor Abbott included Burleson County in the Disaster Declaration for Drought back on March 3, 2020.

Persistent drought conditions cause issues for farmers as soil moisture levels remain too low to get crops planted. This leads to a delayed planting season. It can also affect what farmers feed to their livestock. This is becoming more of an issue in Austin and Washington Counties down to the Coastal Bend. Recent rainfall has helped, but it just has not been the good, soaking rains, that many farmers need for early spring planting and fertilizing.

As drought conditions persist, so does the fire danger threat. Continuous days well above average are not aiding in improvements. March 2020 is already likely going to go in the history books as one of the warmest on record. From the 1st to the 18th, the average temperature in Bryan and College Station was 69.6° which puts this March in 3rd place for the first eighteen days.

With more warmer days likely before we close out the month, it is expected that this March will continue to keep soils relatively dry and drought conditions present unless we can get a couple soaking rains to move through.

Friday’s cold front still brings hope that 1” to 2” of much needed rain could fall across the Brazos Valley to aid in improving drought conditions in the area.



