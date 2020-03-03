Drug dealer arrested in Grimes County sentenced to 15 years in prison

A drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, according to the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Ray Peterson Jr. was stopped by a DPS trooper in June 2019 for a traffic violation. The trooper reported smelling marijuana from inside his car.

Prosecutors say inside Peterson's vehicle was a stolen pistol, marijuana, a scale, crack cocaine, meth, Oxycodone pills, and Ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump's face.

He also had a large bundle of cash.

Peterson made a guilty plea and was sentenced by Grimes County 12th District Judge Donald Kraemer.

"Peterson was arrested twice in a six-month period of time under similar circumstances. He was selling illegal narcotics in this community and continued to sell narcotics even after the first arrest," said Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster.

"This type of criminal behavior is not being tolerated in Grimes County. Drug dealing here will land you in prison," said Armbruster.