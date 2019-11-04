Drunk driving suspect who injured local deputy, firefighter released on bond

An accused drunk driver who injured a local deputy and firefighter Sunday morning has been released on bond, KBTX has learned.

Avery Anthony Jimenez, 20, of Katy was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication assault and possession of marijuana. He sustained a broken arm and was treated and released from the hospital and booked into the Grimes County Jail. On Monday afternoon he was released on bonds totaling $32,000.

Troopers say Jimenez slammed into the back of a Grimes County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on Highway 6 south of Navasota just after midnight Sunday.

Both Navasota Firefighter David Kearney and Grimes County Deputy Swank Backhus suffered non-life threatening injuries in that crash.

The two first responders were on the highway to assist with a separate single-vehicle fatality accident that claimed the life of Porscha Crawford, 31, of Navasota. That wreck remains under investigation by DPS.

"This is a classic example of the dangers that law enforcement, first responders, wrecker drivers and of course highway construction workers endure while performing their missions on the public highways," said Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

"I see this as a perfect example that God and his Guardian Angels were definitely on their posts that night protecting our first responders and as bad as this situation was there is no doubt it could have had more tragic results," said Sheriff Sowell.