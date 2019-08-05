Dumpster diver arrested with stolen ID's, bills

A Hunstville man was arrested in College Station when he was caught with other people's IDs while digging through the trash.

Officers were called out to the 400 block of Momma Bear Drive around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Neighbors complained someone was rummaging through their trash.

When officers arrived they found John Obanion, 34.

After a search, they found a social security card, driver's license, several bills and a Medicaid card that belonged to several different people.

Obanion was arrested and charged with fraud.