EMT arrested for giving meth to 14-year-old

Bryan police say an EMT in town for TEEX training was arrested for giving a teenager meth.

Officers found Devan Scott, 20, with a 14-year-old family friend at a North Earl Rudder freeway hotel Sunday night. Scott told officers he invited the girl to visit him while he was training.

Authorities say he admitted to using meth with the girl all week until they were out.

Officers found 14 used needles, 4 plastic bags with meth residue, 3 spoons a glass pipe and a digital scale in the hotel room.

Scott was arrested and charged with child endangerment and 23 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The girl was released to her father.