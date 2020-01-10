ENHANCED Risk for severe weather in the Brazos Valley Friday

Friday will bring a busy and rough day of weather to Texas.

As southerly winds scream through the east side of the state over the next 18 to 24 hours, unstable, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico continues to feed a severe weather threat ahead of the weekend.

The early morning update from the Storm Prediction Center spreads a MODERATE (4 out of 5) Risk for severe weather across North and Northeast Texas. That risk clips the far northern reaches of Leon and Houston Counties; from Buffalo to Crockett and points north.

The rest of the Brazos Valley remains under an ENHANCED (3 our of 5) Risk for severe weather. Here is how each type of severe weather breaks down inside of that risk:

• Tornado: 5% Risk

• Wind: 30% Risk for most. 45% for North-Northeast Leon & Houston Co. (10%+ Risk for gusts exceeding 75mph in that area as well)

• Hail: 30% Risk. Lee and Milam Counties closer to a 10% risk for hail larger than 2" (size of an egg)

Locally, most of the daytime hours of Friday are expected to be tame. Passing showers and drizzle will race through the Brazos Valley on a strong south wind blowing through at 15 to 25mph, with gusts upwards of 30mph+ at times.

By late afternoon, supercell thunderstorms are anticipated to develop west of I-35 near Austin to the Metroplex by 2 to 4pm. Those storms will then congeal into a line of storms, cross I-35, reaching the western Brazos Valley by 7-8pm.

Main storm window locally: 8pm Friday - 2am Saturday

Damaging wind in excess of 50mph to 70mph will be the greatest concern as storms move through over this 6 hour period. Severe storms embedded in this line could occasionally create a large hail and tornado threat.

Friday is a day to be aware of the weather around you, starting in the afternoon hours. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings and keep cell phones charged -- especially through the evening hours.

GET SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP