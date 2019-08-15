ERCOT issues emergency energy conservation alert

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 (EEA-1), calling for customers to begin conserving electricity due to high demand on the electric grid caused by extremely hot weather.

ERCOT is requesting that customers turn off all appliances, air conditioners, and other non-essential electric devices until instructed otherwise to help ensure reliability of the transmission power grid.

On Wednesday's First News at Four, BTU spokesperson Mike Connor said the emergency alerts come down to "simple supply and demand," with extreme heat presumably making customers use more electricity than usual.

How You Can Help:

· Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.

· Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

· Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.

· Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

· Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.