Energy alert canceled after state electric grid saw increased demand

UPDATE: The alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Tuesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use where possible during the peak electric demand hours of 3 to 7 p.m.

Citing high statewide temperatures, ERCOT is requesting electric conservation in response to increased demand above current electricity supply.

How You Can Help:

· Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.

· Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

· Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.

· Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

· Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Oncor will notify customers once ERCOT has lifted the conservation notice. For more information on energy conservation tips, please visit thewire.oncor.com.

