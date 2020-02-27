EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes look at a TABC sting operation in Brazos County

With spring break right around the corner, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says it is cracking down on alcohol sales to minors.

Nicole Langley with the TABC says this happens at the beginning of each semester and right before spring break.

"Our primary mission is public safety and we do that through many operations, undercover compliance operations being one of them,” said Langley.

In 2019, the TABC conducted 10,000 operations. They say 90% of retailers complied with the law. In the Bryan-College Station area, they say that number was 81%.

Thursday KBTX was there as an undercover sting was set up. They deployed a minor, with a valid ID, to walk into stores in Bryan and try to buy booze.

"We are not trying to trick anyone or mislead them. We want at the end of the day for them to not sell to that minor,” Langley said.

After multiple stops, one store sold the minor a six-pack of beer. That is when agents moved in and confronted the store clerk.

"Alcohol is a legalized drug. That's what it is. It changes your state your mind. We are going to be out there. We are checking and we want you to do the right thing,” said Langley.

