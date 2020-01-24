EXCLUSIVE: Dash cam video of Brazos County high speed chase

Friday the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase.

On April 21, 2017 deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a pickup truck. Sheriff Chris Kirk says the driver, 58-year-old Charles Dutcher, wouldn’t stop his vehicle.

“We had about an 8 mile chase before the driver ran out of road and just jumped out of the car and the deputies had to chase him down and tase him because they thought he was a risk,” said Kirk.

In the exclusive dash cam video, Dutcher can be seen weaving between cars and oncoming traffic.

Dutcher’s arrest records date back to 1995, including five DWIs in other states.

Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons says Dutcher was given lighter punishments in the past.

“Alcoholism is a disease. Driving is a choice and so when we see repeat offenders who repeatedly, after getting treatment, still choose to go and drive, then we have to protect our community,” said Parsons.

This month Dutcher was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kirk says the whole incident could have been avoided.

“There’s carpool at A&M. You’ve got the Lyft or Uber opportunities or call a friend. Anything. But put yourself at risk of killing somebody or ending up in prison for 25 years,” said Kirk.

