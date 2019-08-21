Eagle Scout presented with award almost 20 years after earning badge

The rank of Eagle Scout requires a lot of work.

When you break down the numbers, only two percent of scouts have ever earned the award. One man did all of that work over 20 years ago but never got his badge. Now, his former troop in College Station is changing that.

It's been almost two decades since Shane Boriski last recited the scout oath as a member of Troop 1861. Now he's in town to receive an honor he earned back in high school.

"My old scoutmaster was able to be here and actually present it to me. That actually meant quite a bit," said Boriski.

He earned his Eagle badge in 2000, but he never had his award ceremony. Life just happened and eventually, he moved to Houston.

His award, along with some important letters from Governor George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton.

The whole packet was left behind between sleeping bags, coolers, and ribbons. The troop found it after cleaning out their supply room, right next to a wall displaying Boriski and his fellow Eagle Scouts' names.

With the help of social media, the troop reconnected with the former scout. He says being an Eagle Scout has had a lasting impact on his life, starting with college.

"It was one of the application questions to go to Texas A&M and I personally believe it's one of the reasons I got in," said Boriski.

Seeing the troop alive and well was a big moment.

"Knowing that now means even more to me than getting the award in a sense just know that kids are going through the same adventures I went through in Boy Scouts."

He had a parting message for the current scouts and future eagles of his troop.

"You have to be prepared., You have to have a plan and I learned a lot of that here," he said.

Boroski's family was able to join him at the ceremony, including his parents who still live in town. He even has a daughter who can join cub scouts this year and start her own journey to Eagle.